Robert Garrigus hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Garrigus had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, Garrigus suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garrigus at even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Garrigus at 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Garrigus hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Garrigus's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 5 under for the round.