In his first round at the 3M Open, Robby Shelton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

Shelton's tee shot went 271 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Shelton's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.