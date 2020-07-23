Rob Oppenheim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Oppenheim had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Oppenheim chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

Oppenheim had a fantastic chip-in on the 228-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Oppenheim chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.