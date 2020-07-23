In his first round at the 3M Open, Ricky Barnes hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bo Van Pelt, Kyle Stanley, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 7th at 5 under.

Barnes got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Barnes's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

Barnes tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Barnes's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.