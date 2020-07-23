In his first round at the 3M Open, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Werenski's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Werenski had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 6 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 7 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 8 under for the round.