  • Richy Werenski shoots 8-under 63 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.