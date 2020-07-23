-
Rich Beem finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Rich Beem hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Beem finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Beem's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beem to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Beem chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Beem to even-par for the round.
Beem got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beem to 1 over for the round.
Beem missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Beem to even for the round.
