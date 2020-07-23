-
Rhein Gibson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Rhein Gibson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Gibson's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gibson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 31-feet taking a par. This left Gibson to 1 over for the round.
