Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, Alex Noren, and Ryan Brehm are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cabrera Bello hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
