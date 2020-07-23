Peter Uihlein hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Uihlein got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Uihlein hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Uihlein had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Uihlein's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Uihlein's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.