Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 122nd at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bo Van Pelt, Kyle Stanley, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Malnati's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 2 over for the round.