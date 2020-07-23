Peter Kuest hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kuest finished his round tied for 117th at 2 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kuest had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuest to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kuest hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Kuest to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kuest had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuest to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kuest's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Kuest had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuest to 1 over for the round.

Kuest got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuest to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Kuest had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuest to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Kuest reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuest to 2 over for the round.