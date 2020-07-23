-
Paul Casey shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey birdies No. 12 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Paul Casey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Casey had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Casey's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
