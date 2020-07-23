-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
In his first round at the 3M Open, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 2 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
