Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Patrick Rodgers in the first round at the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Ryan Brehm, Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Patrick Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
