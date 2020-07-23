-
Pat Perez shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Perez had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Perez hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Perez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
