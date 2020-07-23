Parker McLachlin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McLachlin finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, McLachlin missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, McLachlin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McLachlin to even for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

McLachlin hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, McLachlin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McLachlin to even-par for the round.