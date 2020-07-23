-
Nick Watney delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Ryan Brehm, Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Nick Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Watney's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Watney's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 6 under for the round.
