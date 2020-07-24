Nelson Ledesma hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Ledesma had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Ledesma got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ledesma to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Ledesma hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Ledesma got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ledesma to 2 over for the round.