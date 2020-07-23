Michael Thompson hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Thompson finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Richy Werenski; Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bo Van Pelt, Kyle Stanley, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 7 under for the round.