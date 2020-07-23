Michael Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Cameron Davis are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.