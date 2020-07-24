-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gligic's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
