Michael Gellerman comes back from a rocky start in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gellerman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gellerman finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Michael Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Gellerman hit his 293 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
