In his first round at the 3M Open, Max Homa hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; and Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Max Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Homa's 73 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Homa had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Homa's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.