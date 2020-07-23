Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schwab finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 first, Matthias Schwab chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwab had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Schwab's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.