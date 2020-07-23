In his first round at the 3M Open, Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, and Xinjun Zhang; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; and Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Matthew Wolff's 83 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolff had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wolff's 72 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Wolff had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wolff's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.