Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 seventh, NeSmith's 75 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
NeSmith hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
