Matt Every shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
Matt Every hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Every had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.
