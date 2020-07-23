In his first round at the 3M Open, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 83rd at 4 over; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Trainer's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Trainer's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trainer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Trainer to 5 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.