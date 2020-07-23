In his first round at the 3M Open, Mark Anderson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Anderson chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Anderson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Anderson to 3 over for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 4 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.