In his first round at the 3M Open, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

List hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, List chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, List's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

List hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 sixth. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, List's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 12-feet taking a par. This left List to 4 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.