Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

Donald hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Donald's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.