Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 120th at 2 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Glover had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.