Kyoung-Hoon Lee putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kyoung-Hoon Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lee's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 178 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
