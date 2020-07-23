Kyle Stanley hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Tony Finau; Ryan Moore and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stanley hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Stanley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stanley's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Stanley hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 6 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.