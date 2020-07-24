-
Kristoffer Ventura putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Kristoffer Ventura hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Kristoffer Ventura hit his drive 382 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ventura got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 1 under for the round.
