Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Kramer Hickok in the first round at the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hickok finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under with Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, and Alex Noren; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 11th, Kramer Hickok's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hickok got to the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt to save par. This put Hickok at 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hickok had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
