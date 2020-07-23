In his first round at the 3M Open, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 13th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mitchell's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Mitchell hit his 74 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.