-
-
Strong putting brings K.J. Choi an even-par round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
K.J. Choi hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Choi finished his round tied for 75th at even par; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, K.J. Choi hit his 88 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved K.J. Choi to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Choi hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Choi hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.