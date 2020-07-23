Josh Teater hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Teater finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Alex Noren, and Ryan Brehm are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Josh Teater had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Josh Teater to 1 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Teater's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Teater suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Teater at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Teater's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Teater hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.