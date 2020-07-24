Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bramlett finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Joseph Bramlett tee shot went 148 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Joseph Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Bramlett stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle. This put Bramlett at 1 under for the round.