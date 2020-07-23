-
Jonathan Byrd putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Jonathan Byrd hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Byrd hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Byrd had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
