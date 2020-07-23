In his first round at the 3M Open, Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Wagner chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Wagner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Wagner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wagner to even for the round.