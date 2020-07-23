In his first round at the 3M Open, John Senden hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Ryan Brehm, Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Senden's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.

Senden got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Senden had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Senden had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Senden got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Senden hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.