In his first round at the 3M Open, John Merrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Merrick finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Merrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merrick to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Merrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.

Merrick got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 2 over for the round.

Merrick missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Merrick hit his 273 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Merrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merrick to 1 over for the round.

Merrick hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merrick to even for the round.