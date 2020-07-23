Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Vegas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Vegas had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.