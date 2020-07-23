In his first round at the 3M Open, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dufner finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Jason Dufner's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Dufner's 89 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Dufner had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Dufner's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Dufner to 3 under for the round.