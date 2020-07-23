-
Jamie Lovemark putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jamie Lovemark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jamie Lovemark hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Jamie Lovemark to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Lovemark had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lovemark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
