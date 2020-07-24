In his first round at the 3M Open, Jake Kneen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kneen finished his day tied for 153rd at 7 over Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kneen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kneen to 1 under for the round.

Kneen got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kneen to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kneen's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kneen hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Kneen to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kneen reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kneen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kneen at 7 over for the round.