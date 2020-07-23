-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
J.J. Spaun hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spaun hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spaun had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.