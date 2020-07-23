Hunter Mahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 64th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brendon de Jonge, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Mahan had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Mahan's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mahan's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Mahan hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Mahan's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.